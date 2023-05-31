Listen to the thunder of Kwon Won Il’s strikes against Chen Rui ahead of ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov will see the return of one of South Korea's most exciting MMA exports, 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il. Across the Circle from him will be Russia's 9-1 prospect, Artem Belakh, in a bantamweight bout that's likely to steal the show.

Almost every time 'Pretty Boy' steps inside the Circle, people flock to see him perform as he's the perfect example of a "finisher." He has had all but two of his 12 wins come by way of KO/TKO. Additionally, all of Kwon's wins inside the Circle came by way of stoppage due to his furious fists. Kwon Won Il's resume of KO wins rivals that of ONE double-champ Anatoly Malykhin and he's about a hundred pounds lighter.

One of the finest performances from 'Pretty Boy' in ONE Championship was his three-round decimaton of China's Chen 'The Ghost' Rui at ONE: Unbreakable II in 2021. On their Instagram account, ONE posted a clip of Kwon's thunderous punches on Chen:

"The sound of every SHOT 🔥 Kwon Won Il returns to face Artem Belakh in a key bantamweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9! Who you got? 🤔 @wonil_kwon"

Surprisingly, those aren't sound effects in the featured video. Those are what reverberate when Kwon's fists collide with a body. According to some fans, it sounds like a baseball bat hitting a fastball. After nearly dying in the first round due to Kwon's sledgehammers-for-fists, Chen miraculously made it to the second round.

From that point, it was a classic war of attrition as both fighters threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other. Kwon Won Il, however, was visibly landing the harder shots as Chen was looking like he's just fighting on pure instinct.

After pulverizing his Chinese foe's head with all sorts of heavy strikes, Kwon finally decided to go for the body and hit Chen with an earth-rattling left hook. The shot instantly folded the Chinese warrior and ended the bout at 0:31 in round 3.

After the win, Kwon followed it up with the exact same liver punch-KO over former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon a few months later. Based on these dominating fights, it seems that fighters will most likely have to protect their mid-section against 'Pretty Boy'.

ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. The highly anticipated event will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

