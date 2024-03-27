"Literally thought that was Sean for a second" - Fans react to Merab Dvalishvili reenacting Sean O'Malley's post-UFC 299 snub in latest skit

Merab Dvalishvili recently delighted fans by comically re-enacting the instance in which Sean O'Malley brushed him off following UFC 299.

Dvalishvili, who had weighed in as the backup fighter for the bantamweight title clash between the reigning champion and Marlon Vera in the headline event of UFC 299 earlier in the month, was present cage-side to witness O'Malley's dominant performance as he successfully defended his title.

However, 'The Machine' felt dejected when O'Malley challenged another opponent instead of acknowledging him as the top contender in their division. The tension between them heightened when Dvalishvili approached 'Sugar' with congratulations, only to be met with apathy.

After the incident, in a subsequent interview, the Georgian fighter expressed his disappointment, emphasizing his expectation of a simple acknowledgment and handshake, gestures that O’Malley failed to extend in return.

'The Machine' recently entertained social media audiences with a comedic skit. He staged a run-in with someone masquerading as O'Malley, humorously challenging the American for his title shot.

Fans responded to Dvalishvili's comedic sketch with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Merab is the most likable personality on the roster."

Another wrote:

"That's a solid look alike LMFAOOO."

"Literally thought that was Sean for a second."

"Damn he ran, you should have taken his jacket Merab."

Dvalishvili recently secured a commanding win against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 last month. He has been on a remarkable 10-fight win streak since his narrow defeat to Ricky Simon in 2018, notching dominant victories over former UFC champions Jose Aldo and Petr Yan during this period.

Despite holding the top spot in the 135-pound rankings for some time, he refrained from pursuing a title shot until his training partner and former titleholder, Aljamain Sterling, lost his belt to 'Sugar' last August.

Sean O’Malley declares Merab Dvalishvili as his next title challenger

Sean O’Malley has entertained the potential of facing featherweight champion Ilia Topuria or venturing into boxing. However, the bantaweight titleholder recently announced on his TimboSugarShow podcast that Merab Dvalishvili will be the opponent for his second title defense:

"Merab’s next. Merab is f**king next. Your wish is granted. A lot of people said I’m ducking him — I just really am not ducking that little dude I like the fight for me. There’s multiple ways to win. I’m excited about the fight now, finally. I was never ducking him, I was just never excited to fight him. He’s just such a, I don’t know — now, is it the right time?"

