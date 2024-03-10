VIDEO: Sean O'Malley caught in awkward backstage exchange with Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili was not too pleased with the outcome of Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera at UFC 299. It wasn't, however, 'Sugar's' win that he took issue with, but O'Malley's decision to overlook him as he called for a champion vs. champion fight with Ilia Topuria. So, naturally, 'The Machine' confronted O'Malley backstage.

With cameras abound, the pair's encounter was caught on film and it was nothing short of awkward, even embarrassing for Dvalishvili. The Georgian approached O'Malley with his fist raised for a fist bump, congratulating him on his win before asserting that he should have singled him out as the number one contender.

"Bro, congratulations. But you should mention my name."

Unfortunately, Dvalishvili's attempts at drawing O'Malley's attention failed. Not only did 'Sugar' not fist bump him, but the reigning UFC bantamweight champion was completely dismissive of him, claiming not to have recognized him initially.

"Oh sh*t. I didn't know who that was."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's awkward encounter with Sean O'Malley:

Expand Tweet

Merab Dvalishvili, held back by a security guard, could only watch on bewildered as O'Malley walked off with his team. It was a deflating experience for 'The Machine,' who is now campaigning for a bantamweight title fight after his dominant showing over Henry Cejudo, a former champion in the division.

Meanwhile, O'Malley is hoping for a crack at double champion status, but did not rule out a fight with Dvalishvili, with whom he has history. The Georgian, however, may still get his title shot next. At the UFC 299 post-fight press conference, Dana White expressed a lack of interest in a champion vs. champion bout.

Merab Dvalishvili's number one contender woes highlight a growing issue in the UFC

Ever since Conor McGregor successfully became the simultaneous two-division UFC champion, almost every single champion thereafter has tried to replicate his magic. Sean O'Malley is no different. However, in doing so, champions neglect their duty of defending their title in their own division.

This is the situation Merab Dvalishvili has found himself in, as he is now dealing with a champion who is disinterested in facing true title challengers. Marlon Vera was arguably not deserving of a title fight, having had just one win over the tough but unremarkable Pedro Munhoz since a loss to Cory Sandhagen.

Expand Tweet

Yet, he fought at UFC 299 anyway. Similarly, Ilia Topuria has expressed no interest in defending his featherweight title against any contenders, and instead wants to fight either Conor McGregor or Islam Makhachev for the lightweight crown.

Fortunately, Dana White wants to see champions clean out their divisions now before pursuing a second title. But only time will tell if Dvalishvili fights for the bantamweight title or O'Malley fights for featherweight gold.