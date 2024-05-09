Lito Adiwang believes Denice Zamboanga beating Stamp will prove Filipina fighters "can reach the highest levels"

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang views the scheduled world title bid of Denice Zamboanga with a lot of significance. He believes a win will be a huge boost for the country's MMA scene, particularly for the women fighters.

'The Menace', who is the No.2 contender in the atomweight MMA division, will vie for the world title against reigning champion Stamp Faitex of Thailand at ONE 167 on June 7.

It will be the headlining contest of the event emanating from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, and is set to be available live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans via Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang, who is currently based in Bali, Indonesia, and training with SOMA Fight Club, spoke of the effect that Denice Zamboanga becoming the first Filipina fighter to become world champion will have.

'Thunder Kid' shared:

"If you have the dedication, the will to do it, then we can make it. Let's say that there are so mant reasons why we're limited, but a world title, becoming a ONE world champion is proof that we can reach the highest levels."

ONE 167 is a realization of Denice Zamboanga's long-sought goal of getting a world title shot since joining ONE Championship in 2019. She is currently on a two-fight winning run.

For her part, Stamp is making the first defense of the ONE atomweight MMA world title since claiming the vacant belt in September.

Lito Adiwang believes Denice Zamboanga not lacking in motivation to win at ONE 167

While he believes Denice Zamboanga is in for a tough battle against Stamp Fairtex in their world title clash at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand, Lito Adiwang believes his fellow Filipino fighter is not lacking in motivation to win.

The 27-year-old Zamboanga will try to make history by becoming the first Filipina world champion with a victory over ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp in their title joust.

Adiwang said victory will not come easy for 'The Menace' but her motivation to see her world title dreams through will help her in her cause.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"If Denice can pull this off, it's really through her motivation. There really is no reason to stop you from getting what you want."

Denice Zamboanga is looking to build on her two-fight winning run heading into ONE 167. Her most recent victory was over Julie Mezabarba of Brazil in April last year.