Lito Adiwang on old knee vs. new knee: “Nothing beats the original”

ONE Championship strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is ready to return to action tomorrow night, and he believes he is finally back to his true form.

After more than a year of recovery and rehabilitation of a knee injury he suffered at ONE X in March 2022, Adiwang is now 100 percent physically and mentally prepared to mount a resurgence and pick up where he left off in a stacked strawweight division.

Adiwang injured his knee mid-fight in an all-Filipino clash with the highly touted Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado – a fight which he lost via technical knockout. He had surgery almost immediately after the fight, and has been in recovery since.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang addressed his “new” knee and detailed how it could hold up in his upcoming bout.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I can be honest here and say that nothing beats the original [knee]. One thing I noticed is that my knee right now is kind of deformed and the other would be that my mobility feels a little bit off in the sense that before, I can stretch my knee with no problems but now, there is a slight limitation to it. But the power and everything, I truly believe I’m back.”

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is set to make his highly anticipated return against knockout artist ‘The Papua Badboy’ Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.