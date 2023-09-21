Lito Adiwang says overcoming knee injury was all in the mind: “This experience was a lot more psychological”

Recovering from a significant injury is more of a mental battle rather than a physical one.

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang learned this the hard way, after undergoing ACL surgery and experiencing a grueling 18-month recovery period.

As his moniker suggests, ‘Thunder Kid’ brought an infectious bundle of energy each time he graced the ONE circle, delighting fight fans with his exciting style.

Adiwang poured the same feverish enthusiasm into his rehabilitation process and kept a positive mindset through it all.

His knee responded well at first and many thought he was well ahead of schedule. Lito Adiwang was even penciled to return earlier this year, up until lightning struck twice.

The Filipino firecracker’s mental fortitude was soon tested after he experienced a setback in his recovery, forcing him to the sidelines all over again.

This time around, instead of just focusing on strengthening his body, Adiwang said he had to fortify his mind.

The HIIT Studio standout shared with The MMA Superfan:

“Yes, definitely. I can admit that this experience was a lot more psychological than anything else. Physically, I can overcome it relatively easily, though this one, was really more focused on the mental aspect of it all for the past 18 months.”

After slaying his inner demons, Lito Adiwang will look to complete his comeback journey by leaving Lumpinee Stadium with the W in his return fight.

The 30-year-old firecracker will showcase his new and improved self against ONE veteran Adrian Mattheis in the opening act of the monumental ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek spectacle.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms on September 22.

Watch Lito Adiwang’s interview in its entirety: