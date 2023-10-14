Lito Adiwang says proper recovery was pivotal to overcoming ACL tear

ONE strawweight MMA prospect Lito Adiwang endured a torrid spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury last year, but the 30-year-old showed that he’s potentially back to his best when he returned with a splash last month.

Following an 18-month period to recover from an ACL tear, the HIIT Studio affiliate wasted no time reintroducing fans to his fast-paced and explosive style, getting the job done against Indonesian sensation Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 22.

That quick night out in the office did not only reinstate him as one of the favorites in the stacked division, but it has also earned him a rematch against Jeremy Miado, the very man who sent him packing due to injury at ONE X in 2022.

Slated to go down at ONE Fight Night 16 in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3, ‘Thunder Kid’ can use this match to avenge his loss to Miado and further assess how his knee has progressed since the unfortunate incident.

Speaking of his injury, Lito Adiwang admitted patience was the key during his taxing road to recovery.

He told ONE Championship:

“We were super positive psychologically, but physically, it gave out. From there, I really had to surround myself with the proper advice and people, like the doctors and those with expert knowledge about this injury.”

Thankfully, that point of time is now in the past, and Lito Adiwang can look in the present, where things are very much within his control especially should he gain another key triumph against ‘The Jaguar’ next month.

The Filipino warrior and ONE Warrior Series graduate hopes to gain his sixth promotional win. Meanwhile, Miado will enter this fight with a chip on his shoulder after having his four-match winning streak snapped by Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Catch the two throw it down at ONE Fight Night 16, available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.