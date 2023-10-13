Lito Adiwang felt he was winning the fight against Jeremy Miado before unfortunate injury: “It really hurt”

Lito Adiwang felt he had the inside track towards winning in his first encounter with fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado until the unfortunate knee injury happened to him. That was why when the opportunity for a rematch came along, he immediately jumped on it.

The two strawweight fighters met in March last year in the landmark ONE X event in Japan. While the match was in the thick of things, Adiwang saw his right knee buckle in the second round. He eventually dropped to the canvas and was unable to continue after, forcing him to take a technical knockout loss.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan recently, Lito Adiwang shared that the circumstances surrounding his defeat last time around left a bad taste in the mouth, saying:

“I honestly would have accepted if I lost via submission or via knockout, or if it was a clear loss for me [via decision]. But losing due to injury in a match where I honestly felt like I was winning, it really hurt.”

Check out the interview below:

Lito Adiwang has a chance to redeem himself as he and Jeremy Miado are slated for a redo on November 3 at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be a short turnaround for ‘Thunder Kid,’ who fought just this past September, defeating Indonesian Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds by technical knockout (punches). It was his first fight back since incurring the knee injury.

Despite the short interval in between fights, Lito Adiwang said he is up for the challenge and more determined as he gets to complete what for him is an unfinished business.

Jeremy Miado, for his part, is equally pumped for his rematch with Adiwang, saying that it is a chance for him to go for a definitive finish this time around. ‘The Jaguar’ is also looking to bounce back after absorbing a loss from Russian Mansur Malachiev last June by submission in the opening round.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.