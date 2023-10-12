“The injury robbed me of a victory” - Lito Adiwang says his loss to Jeremy Miado gutted him to the core

Lito Adiwang revealed that his latest loss in ONE Championship was the one that was the hardest for him to come to terms with.

The Filipino star suffered an opening-round technical knockout loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

Adiwang tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee barely three minutes into the fight, forcing him to succumb to a TKO loss in the first round.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang said he felt he was robbed of a win after suffering the injury against Miado in Singapore.

He said:

“It bothered me a lot. It really did. I felt the injury robbed me of a victory. Then I also faced a setback in my rehabilitation process. It hurt a lot because I lost in a way that I wasn’t expecting. It was a hard pill to swallow.”

Adiwang needed 18 months to recover from the injury and he admitted in his previous interviews that he dealt not just with the physical pain but also the mental torment that came with it.

‘Thunder Kid’ revealed that tying his shoelaces became an ordeal during the first few weeks of his recovery. Despite the harrowing experience, Adiwang is back and ready to resume his march to the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

Adiwang returned to action at ONE Friday Fights 34 and took just 23 seconds to send Adrian Mattheis to the shadow realm.

Now back in full health, Adiwang will run it back against Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumponee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The entire ONE Fight Night 16 card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire interview below: