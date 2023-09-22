Lito Adiwang to bring his best against dangerous Adrian Mattheis: “His fighting spirit is something I admire”

Lito Adiwang acknowledged the significant challenge that Adrian Mattheis presents in their upcoming fight.

On Friday, September 22, Adiwang looks to end his two-fight losing streak by getting back on track at ONE Friday Fights 34. In one of two MMA bouts on the night, ‘Thunder Kid’ will face Adrian Mattheis, a fifteen-fight promotional veteran coming off a 57-second knockout win in February this year.

During an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino warrior praised Mattheis by saying:

“I can say he’s perfect for me because he’s been beating former top contenders and even former champ Alex Silva plus, he’s extremely active in the fight game. His fighting spirit is something I admire and I think he’s the type of opponent I need to face right now.

In addition to that, ‘Thunder Kid’ says that he will not look down on his foe’s strengths when they lock horns on the global stage:

"We know he’s a dangerous opponent and he’s not a fighter to overlook at any time. I love the challenge that he presents in order to really bring out the best fighter in me.”

Lito Adiwang made his ONE Championship debut in October 2018, winning his first five fights, including four first-round finishes. Since then, he’s lost three of his last five promotional appearances against top-tier opponents.

‘Thunder Kid’ now plans to silence the doubters and make a run for the strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Adrian Mattheis, the ONE strawweight Indonesia tournament champion, has endured highs and lows in the circle. Despite that, his past battles have given him the experience needed to put the division on notice.

Lito Adiwang vs. Adrian Mattheis goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as a part of ONE Friday Fights 34. The highly-anticipated event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with access to YouTube.