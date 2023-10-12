Lito Adiwang plans more defensive approach in Jeremy Miado rematch: “I want to dominate”

Making his return at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, Lito Adiwang is set for a contest that could have major implications to his charge up the stacked division.

At ONE X in March last year, Adiwang met fellow strawweight contender and Filipino Jeremy Miado in just one of many incredible matchups for the historic event.

But after suffering an injury in the second round, ‘Thunder Kid’ lost the contest via TKO and was forced to take a long time away from competition.

Having lost the majority of 2022 and 2023, there is no doubt that Adiwang has been thinking a lot about his first meeting with Jeremy Miado and what went wrong for him that night.

When he finally returned to the circle at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, the 30-year-old proved that he is back with a vengeance.

Now, after making up for lost time with a statement win over Adrian Mattheis in less than 30 seconds, Adiwang is ready to put the last two years of his career behind him. And he hopes that continues when he attempts to settle a score with ‘The Jaguar.'

At ONE Fight Night 16, the two Filipino strawweight contenders will run back their fight from ONE X, and Lito Adiwang believes that he has a point to prove having sat with this result on the sidelines for a long time.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about the adjustments that he hopes to make on November 3:

“I’ll also shore up my defense, especially where I went wrong in the first fight. I’ll just try to work more on controlling the match and dictating it on my own terms. I want to dominate this rematch.”

See the interview below:

Miado, on the other hand, will be looking to rebuild the momentum of his win streak that was taken away from him when he was submitted by Mansur Malachiev in his last appearance on the global stage.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.