Lito Adiwang delighted to put vacation on hold for a chance to settle the score with Jeremy Miado

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang does not mind cutting his vacation short for the opportunity to battle compatriot Jeremy Miado once again and complete an unfinished business.

The showdown between the two was recently added for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be a rematch of their first encounter in March last year in Japan, where Lito Adiwang was forced to take a technical knockout loss after injuring his knee.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a face-off interview along with his opponent, ‘Thunder Kid’ shared that when he received the call to fight ‘The Jaguar’, he immediately agreed despite the fact that it will be a short turnaround, having competed in September.

The two-time Philippines national wushu champion said:

“I’m very excited and happy. I was in the middle of my vacation when I received this exciting news. I’m beyond grateful and pumped for this because I really want to finish this unfinished business. My vacation can wait. Once I settle this once and for all, that’s the only time I can relax.”

Check out the interview below:

Lito Adiwang, 30, made a successful return from injury on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, fashioning a 23-second technical knockout (punches) victory over Indonesian Adrian Mattheis.

For his most recent match, Adiwang trained at HIIT Studio in Bali after deciding to leave Team Lakay of Baguio, Philippines, earlier this year in pursuit of growth as a fighter.

Marrok Force’s Miado, 30, for his part, is looking to bounce back after bowing to Russian Mansur Malachiev by submission in the opening round of their clash in June. The defeat was the first for him in his last five matches.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live on US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.