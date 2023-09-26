Lito Adiwang unsure if he would fight ‘brother’ Joshua Pacio: “We’ll cross the bridge once we get there”

Following an impressive victory in his return to competition last week, Lito Adiwang is looking forward to the next challenge. This includes a possible showdown with fellow Filipino fighter Joshua Pacio, which he admits he is not sure about just yet.

The ‘Thunder Kid’ ended his 18-month-long hiatus because of injury at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok with an impressive 23-second technical knockout victory over Adrian Mattheis of Indonesia.

While he was away from the game for some time, Lito Adiwang hardly skipped a bit and was his explosive self in his return.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan after his victory, the 30-year-old fighter shared that he is happy to mark his comeback with a win and continue his ONE Championship journey.

Asked if he is open to fighting Joshua Pacio in the future now that they are no longer part of the same team, Lito Adiwang said he is still unsure and something he would just decide on when the time comes that he has to. He said:

“Let’s see. For now, I can’t say. That’s my brother. We’ll see. I’ll answer that once the opportunity is there. I always get asked this question. I don’t want to make any drama or anything. For me, we’ll cross the bridge once we get there.”

Catch the interview below:

Earlier this year, both Adiwang and Pacio, the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion, decided to leave Team Lakay, citing their desire to continue to evolve as fighters and expand their horizon.

Lito Adiwang is now camped at HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia, while Pacio is now with Lions Nation MMA along with other former Team Lakay stalwarts Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, and Kevin Belingon, among others.

Before ONE Friday Fights 34, ‘Thunder Kid’ was last in action in March last year, where he sustained a knee injury that required extended time for recovery.

The replay of his latest fight and the rest of the matches at ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Joshua Pacio is next set to see action at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

He will go up against Russia's Mansur Malachiev in a strawweight MMA clash. The bout is part of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.