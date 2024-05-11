Lito Adiwang says Tawanchai 'embodies the Muay Thai identity': "It felt like muscle memory"

Filipino strawweight MMA sensation and ex-Team Lakay member 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang, like everyone else, is a massive fan of ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

We can't blame him. Tawanchai is one of the most electrifying strikers on the face of planet earth. The Thai fighter's combination of speed, power, and precision is unmatched, and he's now one of the biggest superstars in ONE Championship.

Adiwang was particularly impressed with Tawanchai's performance against Jo Nattawut in October 2023, wherein the 25-year-old phenom put together a comprehensive strategy to defeat his dangerous adversary by unanimous decision.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang couldn't stop himself from expressing his awe at the PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym product.

'Thunder Kid' said:

"Tawanchai really embodied the Muay Thai identity, the Muay Thai game [against Nattawut]. Very impressive, very impressive. It felt like muscle memory. It was already there, he didn't have to calculate anything. He just threw it and it went in."

Tawanchai is currently the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion. He has just one loss in the world's largest martial arts organization, and it was against the legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Tawanchai is steadily becoming a pound-for-pound great in ONE.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to face 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tawanchai back in action, as the 25-year-old superstar steps back into the Circle early next month.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Thai countryman 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Their highly anticipated rematch takes place as the co-main event at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.