WATCH: Revisiting Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut's epic back-and-forth at ONE Fight Night 15

The epic kickboxing war between Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut is available to watch on ONE Championship's YouTube channel.

In October 2023, Tawanchai was scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against kickboxing superstar Superbon. Unfortunately, Superbon suffered a significant leg injury and was pulled from the fight, creating a need for a short-notice opponent.

In steps Nattawut, a two-sport featherweight fighter willing to face Tawanchai in kickboxing at ONE Fight Night 15. Not only did 'Smokin' save the day, but he also skyrocketed his status in the promotion by going to war with the Thai superstar in a three-round Fight of the Year contender.

Watch the entire footage of Tawanchai vs Nattawut below:

Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut scheduled for highly-anticipated rematch at ONE 167

Following his win against Jo Nattawut, Tawanchai re-scheduled his featherweight Muay Thai world title defense against Superbon. The Thai superstars went toe-to-toe for five rounds in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event before the reigning king retained his throne with a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Nattawut also returned to the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division where he fought Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17. 'Smokin' defeated the American debutant by unanimous decision in another 2023 Fight of the Year contender, leading to a rematch against Tawanchai.

Jo Nattawut's willingness to fight Tawanchai on short notice in kickboxing has paid off, as they are scheduled to fight again on June 7 at ONE 167. This time, 'Smokin' has an opportunity to solidify his legacy by taking out his former opponent to become the feather Muay Thai world champion.

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring Stamp Fairtex defending her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in the headlining bout can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.