WATCH: 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei's brutal Muay Thai dance in Bangkok

Combat sports fans expect nothing but the hardest hits when two highly regarded fighters step inside the Circle and Muay Thai stars 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei gave fans plenty of reasons to stay at the edge of their seats.

Both men entered the bout with a ton of reasons to go out swinging as Nattawut was on a three-fight losing streak while 'The Chef' wanted to give ONE Championship viewers a reason to believe in his star power.

Nattawut and Lessei gave no quarter to one another as fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand were treated to an all-out battle for the ages that saw both men shine.

ONE Championship posted the highlights of their war of attrition on Instagram and it perfectly encapsulates both men's indomitable warrior spirits.

When the final bell rang, fans roared for them for putting on an unthinkable display of striking for the entirety of the fight, but there could only be one winner, and that distinction belonged to Nattawut, which makes it his first win since knocking out Yurik Davtyan in November 2021.

The Thai Top Team product improved his ONE Championship record to six wins at the expense of the American rising star.

Jo Nattawut headed for high-stakes rematch at ONE 167

With a handful of momentum behind him, Nattawut has his eyes set on rehashing the past with Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 167 on June 7 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The latter's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line then and a win for Nattawut would mean he becomes a ONE world champion while also extinguishing his October 2023 loss to Tawanchai.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.