WATCH: ‘Smokin’’ Jo Nattawut packs pure unadulterated power in preparation for world title challenge against Tawanchai

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is gearing up for the biggest opportunity of his combat sports career.

It will also be his toughest test to date as he steps inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand for a showdown with the reigning and defending ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Determined to make the most of his opportunity at ONE 167 on June 7, Nattawut is putting in work at the gym in hopes of delivering a world title-winning performance in The Land of Smiles.

"Crafting. Can "Smokin" Jo Nattawut snatch the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title from Tawanchai at ONE 167 on Prime Video?"

ONE advantage Jo Nattawut will carry into the world title tilt is knowing what it feels like to go the distance with Tawanchai. In October, the two men stepped inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 15 for a kickboxing clash.

Nattawut ultimately came up short on the scorecards, but his performance was more than worthy of running it back with Tawanchai — this time in the art of eight limbs.

Jo Nattawut primed to hand Tawanchai his first loss in nearly three years

When Jo Nattawut steps back inside the ring with Tawanchai, he'll do so against one of the hottest acts in all of ONE Championship. Since January 2022, Tawanchai has earned seven straight wins over the likes of Saemapetch Fairtex, Pechmorakot Petchyindee, and now-ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

He also earned back-to-back wins in the world of kickboxing, defeating Davit Kiria, and, of course, Jo Nattawut.

Will Tawanchai add another big win over 'Smokin' Jo on martial arts' biggest global stage, or will Nattawut shock the world and claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.