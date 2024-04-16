WATCH: Young featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai schools Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex with textbook flurry

Before Tawanchai PK Saenchai returns to the circle to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, ONE Championship is looking back at one of his most impressive performances to date.

Making his third appearance for the promotion at ONE: Heavy Hitters in January 2022, Tawanchai met fellow Thai superstar Saemapetch Fairtex in a brief but memorable battle inside Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Delivering a symphony of sensational striking, Tawanchai scored an epic knockout, putting away Saemapetch with only seconds left in the opening round.

"Striking symphony. Tawanchai defends his featherweight World Title against 'Smokin’' Jo Nattawut in their rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video! Who you got?"

The win over Saemapetch would kick-start a seven-fight win streak. Along the way, Tawanchai claimed the featherweight Muay Thai crown, earning a unanimous decision victory over Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

After defending the belt against current ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, Tawanchai will run back his ONE Fight Night 15 scrap with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut — this time with 26 pounds of gold on the line.

Jo Nattawut's impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 15 lands him a title opportunity

Taking a break from dominating the competition in the 'art of eight limbs', Tawanchai dawned the eight-ounce gloves for a go with Nattawut in the world of kickboxing.

Though Nattawut's aggressive approach gave his opponent an undeniably tough test, it was Tawanchai who came out on top, winning on all three judges' scorecards.

Still, Jo Nattawut's performance was more than enough to earn him a shot at Tawanchai's featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7, at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Though Nattawut's record in kickboxing is nothing to write home about, the former WMC champion has looked nothing short of impressive in Muay Thai competition, going 4-1 with notable wins over George Mann, Samy Sana, and Luke Lessei.

Will 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut be the man to snap Tawanchai's streak and take the featherweight Muay Thai world title?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

