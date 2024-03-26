Superbon wants more Muay Thai matches despite unsuccessful return to The Art of Eight Limbs: "I can use more skills"

Superbon Singha Mawynn plans to fight in Muay Thai again under the ONE Championship banner.

Since making his ONE debut, Superbon has fought in kickboxing five times, including two wins for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. In December 2023, the former world champ tested himself by challenging the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Superbon and Tawanchai went to war for five rounds in the ONE Friday Fights 46, putting on a show for fans worldwide. Once the dust settled, the featherweight kickboxing world champion retained his throne with a unanimous decision win to further his legacy.

During an interview with ONE, the Singha Mawynn affiliate had this to say about wanting to fight in Muay Thai again:

"Yes, because I use more skills and my hands are [better] from kickboxing. And my elbows, as you can see in that fight with Tawanchai, although I haven't used it in a long time, I still used it good."

Superbon looks to settle the score with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon Singha Mawynn might be interested in Muay Thai, but he has business to take care of in kickboxing first. On April 5, Superbon will headline ONE Friday Fights 58 in a trilogy bout against Marat Grigorian.

Grigorian defeated Superbon outside of the promotion, and the latter avenged the defeat in March 2022 at ONE X. There are added stakes for the promotional rematch, as the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title is up for grabs.

Grigorian, a former 3x Glory Kickboxing world champion, looks to extend his legacy by claiming ONE gold against Superbon. The 32-year-old is riding momentum after securing a third-round knockout win against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong on January 28 at ONE 165.

As for Superbon, he last fought in kickboxing in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11. The 33-year-old bounced back from his world title-losing performance against Chingiz Allazov by knocking out Tayfun Ozcan with a highlight-reel head kick.

ONE Friday Fights 58 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and Watch.ONEFC.com)