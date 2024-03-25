"There's nothing different about him" - Superbon says Marat Grigorian hasn't evolved since last meeting

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will rematch former foe Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th. The two familiar rivals will fight for the division's interim strap.

Superbon and Grigorian first locked horns at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary show, ONE X. The Thai former-world champion showcased a five-round masterclass to retain his belt that evening in March 2022.

The two went on varying paths after their first encounter. Superbon dropped his belt to Chingiz Allazov in his next bout. As for Grigorian, he alternated wins and losses, with the latest being a third-round stoppage victory over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong earlier this year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai former-world champion assessed his challenger's improvements since their first bout:

"I think my training is going to be the same. There's nothing different about him. Marat, he keeps fighting with the same style. He hasn't changed that much. But he has something a little that I need to be careful of but I think nothing else."

Superbon Singha Mawynn bested Marat Grigorian across five rounds in their first bout

To have a firm idea of how the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 might turn out, it merits studying the competitors' first bout. At ONE X, Superbon successfully defended his belt in a five-round lopsided decision.

Grigorian started well early, using his jab to get inside and cause damage with his uppercut. Superbom, however, used his deep kick to keep his Armenian challenger at bay. This allowed him to narrowly win the round.

From rounds two to five, the defending Thai world champion steadily increased his aggression. His kicking technique was too much for Grigorian, who was left on the defensive for much of the bout. By the time the final bell sounded, Grigorian was bruised in all the wrong places.

Catch the two rivals go at it again at ONE Friday Fights 58, available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook and watch.onefc.com).