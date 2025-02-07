Lito Adiwang vows to flex his ground game vs Keito Yamakita: "I can bounce heads on the canvas"

Filipino MMA powerhouse Lito Adiwang has reminded everyone that he is not a one-dimensional fighter inside the cage ahead of his return on Feb. 7 at ONE Fight Night 28.

Adiwang will face the current No.5-ranked contender, Keito Yamakita inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of their pivotal battle, the 'Thunder Kid' spoke to veteran journalist Nick Atkin of the Bangkok Post and sent a bold warning to his Japanese opponent, as he stated:

"I'm a striker, but lets not forget, even on the ground, I can bounce heads on the canvas."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

The 31-year-old Indonesia-based athlete is on a hot three-fight win streak with previous wins over Adrian Mattheis in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34, Jeremy Miado in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, and most recently, Danial Williams in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19.

Adiwang is also looking to snap the two-fight streak of Yamakita and potentially replace him in the division's top five rankings.

Lito Adiwang thinks second meeting with Jarred Brooks would end in his favor

Although Adiwang is fully focused on the task at hand, he is also looking forward to a potential rematch with the ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in an attempt to avenge his loss during their first meeting.

The SOMA Fight Club representative thinks that their rematch would be in his favor because of all the wealth of experience he's had. He mentioned this during the interview with the Bangkok Post:

"I feel, and believe, that if we face each other again, it's going to be a completely different 'Thunder Kid,' a wiser and smarter 'Thunder Kid.' The experience along the way has taught me a lot. So yeah, I'm really wishing for that rematch."

The exciting ONE Fight Night 28 card will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Feb. 7, and North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live and for free.

