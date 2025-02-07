Lito Adiwang praises the synergy at SOMA Fight Club that eliminates the need for cross-training at other gyms

Filipino fan favorite Lito 'Adiwang has found the perfect training environment at SOMA Fight Club in Bali, Indonesia.

The strawweight MMA athlete credits his rapid growth to the gym's structured approach and collaboration.

Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, Adiwang highlighted that communication has enabled his coaches to work together, creating a comprehensive assessment of his skills and using that as the building blocks of his intensive training program:

"The coaches communicate with each other. They talk about my strengths and what they can still tweak so that they can use [the assessment] in their training program."

With everything 'Thunder Kid' needs under one roof, the process of reassessing and optimizing his training plan has become more efficient - something that takes a bit more time when a fighter cross-trains across multiple gyms.

Adiwang added:

"The process is then made more efficient because one of the disadvantages when you cross-train in multiple gyms is that they find it difficult to understand each other so your progress is not as fast."

"I try to be real" - Lito Adiwanga appreciates the honesty at SOMA Fight Club that he never had before

Beyond technical training, Lito Adiwang also values the open dialogue at SOMA Fight Club.

The ability to voice his strengths and weaknesses has allowed his coaching team to fine-tune his training regimen to be more effective.

In the same interview, Adiwang added:

"Right now, I'm getting the training where I can voice out to my coaches the spots I'm comfortable in, that I can have an advantage on particular areas. The big difference is that I try to be real. I tell them my weak points as well as my strong points. So the progression and improvement is really fast. Additionally, they give me new pointers to help improve me."

Adiwang will be going up against Japanese wrestler Keito Yamakita in a strawweight MMA tussle on ONE Fight Night 28 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire card will be airing live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

