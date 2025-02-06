  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Lito Adiwang says Soma Fight Club's mixed set of coaches helped him "develop faster": "You have everything under one roof"

Lito Adiwang says Soma Fight Club's mixed set of coaches helped him "develop faster": "You have everything under one roof"

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Feb 06, 2025 17:15 GMT
Lito Adiwang | Image credit: ONE Championship
Lito Adiwang | Image credit: ONE Championship

Filipino MMA standout Lito Adiwang is enjoying his time with the Indonesia-based team SOMA Fight Club because his desire to elevate his skills is being satisfied by the diverse coaches that they have.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan's YouTube channel, Adiwang narrated how he was able to track his development through the help of coaches who were specialists in specific disciplines by saying:

"That's the importance that I see for when you have everything under one roof like here in Soma. My progression is quicker. I develop faster. For instance, in BJJ and wrestling, they are close disciplines, so your coaches should be talking to each other about my progress. As an MMA fighter, I you always have to start on your feet first. The fight always starts with both fighters standing. You need to know the right approach, what you need to do if you get caught, or what you have to do next when you get the takedown."
also-read-trending Trending

'Thunder Kid' also mentioned how direct their communication is on the team and its crucial role on working on his game, as he continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Those transitions are very important, so it's crucial that your coaches are all in one team so that they can talk about things. When they find a solution or find the right moves for it, they just throw it to you, and you just have to work on it."

Watch Lito Adiwang's full interview here:

youtube-cover

Lito Adiwang wants to show that he is a well-rounded fighter against Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28

The 31-year-old athlete is set to face Keito Yamakita on Feb. 7 as part of the ONE Fight Night 28 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang aims to squash all doubt about his ground game and silence all critics by showing his improved skills on fight night, as he stated during an interview with ONE Championship:

"I believe I'm even more ready this time. It's really having that confidence, that wherever I end up - be it on the ground, be it in any position - I'm not at a disadvantage. It's all about answering those doubts that I can hang with anybody."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 7, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी