  • Lito Adiwang worried for 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao ahead of comeback vs Mario Barrios: “I got a bad feeling about this fight”

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Jul 18, 2025 14:17 GMT
Lito Adiwang (L) and Manny Pacquiao (R) (Image by ONE Championship / Manny Pacquiao IG)
ONE Championship strawweight MMA standout and former Team Lakay veteran 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is an avid fan of 'the sweet science', and there's no fight bigger for Filipinos coming this weekend.

On Saturday night, boxing legend and the sport's only eight-division world champion 'Pacman' Manny Pacquiao returns after nearly five years to face WBC welterweight champion 'El Azteca' Mario Barrios this Saturday, July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Adiwang, who has followed Pacquiao's career since he was young, shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"For me, as a fan and inspired by the people’s champ, Pacquiao, my full support is on him in this fight. There is no question that he can outclass Barrios in any area of boxing - speed, power,skill-wise and experience - if only this fight happened 10 years ago."
Adiwang added:

"But because it is happening now, I got a bad feeling about this fight. Pacquiao's inactivity and his age right now bothers me. Can his body react the way he wants it to given his age right now at 46 years old, facing a young and tall warrior as Barrios?"

Lito Adiwang still picking Filipino legend to win: "I am confident in Pacquiao's skill and experience"

Despite Manny Pacquiao coming out of retirement as a 46-year-old man, 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang still feels his idol can take home the victory on Saturday.

He added:

"For me, honestly I don't want this fight to happen. But given that it is set and happening I am confident in Pacquiao's skill and experience to be in good use in this match. With his experience he can win this fight, but it's gonna be tough. I'm just concerned that his body cannot absorb punches as it use to be and also the pressure of a 12-round championship match. But that's what makes this fight interesting. We need to watch it to find out."
Adiwang concluded:

"Can the legend overcome his age and once again show the world why he is the people's Champ or make this as his final dance and pass the torch to the next generations as he has nothing to prove already."
Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
