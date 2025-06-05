“I see a lot of myself in him” - Lito Adiwang speaks highly about Filipino prospect Marwin Quirante’s potential

Lito Adiwang is no doubt impressed by what he has seen from countryman Marwin Quirante. Quirante is one of the brightest prospects to come out of Adiwang's home country and has built a reputation as a capable finisher on ONE Friday Fights.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang was all praise for 'Green Goblin', and said he sees a lot of himself in the young 22-year-old.

Trending

'Thunder Kid' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is the rise of the next generation of Philippine combat sports stars. I see the resemblance between me and Marwin Quirante. I see a lot of myself in him. What I like about him is his approach when it comes to fights. It’s explosive but calculated."

Adiwang continued:

"I hope he gets to learn from us, who came before him – learn from our journey, our mistakes, and what made us succeed."

Needless to say, Adiwang expects big things from Quirante moving forward.

Lito Adiwang hints at flyweight move: "I’m excited to see the possibilities"

Lito Adiwang has built a solid reputation as a bona fide finisher in ONE Championship's stacked strawweight division. But the 32-year-old SOMA Fight Club representative says he is contemplating a move to flyweight to better bolster his prospects.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE:

"I’m excited to see what’s in store for me. I’m excited to see the possibilities. I’m even up to moving at flyweight and I think it will actually be better for me. Since I won’t be cutting too much weight, I can focus on a whole lot of other things. I can focus on sharpening my techniques, and I won’t be losing too much strength and endurance there. I can go full blast from the first to the third round there."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.