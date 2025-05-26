“I won’t be small for that weight class” - Lito Adiwang reveals move to flyweight is a possibility for him

ONE Championship strawweight MMA sensation 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is contemplating a move up to a higher weight class, particularly at flyweight, where he can still carry his trademark explosiveness and power.
Adiwang has carved a path of destruction through the strawweight division, but has recently expressed interest in trying his hand at flyweight, where some of his fellow Filipino MMA stars reside.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked more about a potential move to flyweight in the near future.
'Thunder Kid' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"I’m not really worried about the size because I believe that it’s not that far off. Working in Team Lakay before with kuya Geje and Danny, it’s not really that noticeable. I’m confident that I won’t be small for that weight class. If I decide to move up, I have a team that’s gonna focus on how I bulk up. I could end up surprising people with how I can bulk up for the flyweight division."
Adiwang is looking to book another fight sometime later this year. Will it be at flyweight? Only time will tell.
Lito Adiwang admits he was one step behind Keito Yamakita in recent loss: "Things have to be muscle memory for me"
'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang is coming off a heartbreaking setback to Japan's Keito Yamakita last February, which snapped his three-fight winning streak.
And the Filipino star will be the first to admit that he simply wasn't ready for what Yamakita brought to the table, and was always lagging behind the Japanese star. He told ONE:
"Things have to be muscle memory for me. It’s difficult if you’re in that position and you’re also calculating and thinking at the same time. With Keito, you can really see that it’s muscle memory for him, everything he’s doing there and that’s why that fight ended the way it did, he was always ahead."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang's next fight.