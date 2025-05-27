Lito Adiwang admits Yuya Wakamatsu winning the belt entices him to move to flyweight: “The fighter I want to face the most”

ONE Championship mixed martial arts star 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines is contemplating a move to flyweight, after spending the majority of his time in the world's largest martial arts organization as one of the top strawweights.

Adiwang believes his physique is a perfect fit at flyweight, and he can't wait to tussle against the division's best. One man in particular -- reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion 'Little Piranha' Yuya Wakamatsu -- is who 'Thunder Kid' wants to face.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about a potential showdown with Wakamatsu.

'Thunder Kid' stated:

"Now he’s the champion, and I have to work my way up to face him, which I am willing to do. It’s just funny because I’ve wanted to fight him for so long just because it’s gonna be entertaining. Now I’m even more eager to fight at flyweight because the fighter I want to face the most is now a champion."

A Lito Adiwang vs. Yuya Wakamatsu showdown would be absolute fireworks, and one fans would love to see.

Lito Adiwang singles out potential opponent for flyweight debut: "A very fitting fight for me"

As the topic of Lito Adiwang's flyweight debut intensifies, the Bali-based Filipino fighter already has someone in mind for his first fight in the division, and it's motivated by vengeance.

Adiwang wants to avenge former teammate Geje Eustaquio's loss to Hu Yong by taking on the Chinese star himself.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE:

"Looking at my targets, I think Hu Yong would be a very fitting fight for me. He’s also a very good striker. I was there live, I saw him knockout kuya Geje, but in that fight I saw a lot of holes in Hu Yong which I feel like I can capitalize on if we meet."

