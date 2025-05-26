“New talents are rising” - Lito Adiwang says the future of Philippine MMA is in good hands

ONE Championship strawweight sensation 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang of the Philippines believes the mixed martial arts prospects coming out of his home country are something fans should get excited about.
The Philippines has a rich and storied MMA tradition, with many world champions throughout history, and the next generation of Filipino MMA fighters looks to follow suit.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang named-dropped some incredible Filipino fighters to watch out for today.
Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Thunder Kid' said:
"After everything that happened, the losses, the drama, the departures and what not, we’re still producing great fighters. New talents are rising, getting to show their skills. Marwin Quirante is one example, my former teammates in Team Lakay in Carlos Alvarez and Carlo Bumina-ang, they’re showing that the future of Philippine MMA is secure."
Of course, Adiwang isn't a fighter to be looked over as well. 'Thunder Kid' is an amazing athlete with lots of fight still left in him.
Lito Adiwang excited for what's to come for Philippine MMA: "We can say that this is really the resurgence"
At one point, the Philippines had five MMA world champions concurrently with belts across ONE Championship and other organizations. It is being hailed as the 'golden era' of Philippine MMA.
Adiwang says that the time may be repeated soon enough.
Speaking to ONE Championship, Adiwang said:
"With the way things are going today, we can say that this is really the resurgence of Philippine MMA. We’ve been building momentum over the past few months, and it’s time to rise once more."
Currently, the Philippines has two titleholders in ONE Championship, ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio and ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga.
