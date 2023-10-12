"Little boy has no b**ls" - Dillon Danis shares concerning update on drug testing related to Logan Paul fight

Dillon Danis recently sounded off on Logan Paul for deceiving fans and accused the YouTuber of seemingly trying to avoid drug testing before their fight.

'El Jefe' is booked to make his long-awaited return to combat sports in a boxing match against Paul at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in England. Their fight will be one-half of a special dual-headliner event, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the other headliner.

In the build-up to their fight, Dillon Danis adopted rather unsavory methods of trash-talking his opponent to promote their bout. After weeks of attacking Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, on social media, Danis began accusing 'The Maverick' of abusing steroids and PEDs to achieve his aesthetic-looking physique.

After the two went back and forth on the subject of doping, Logan Paul promised to undergo VADA drug testing to prove that he was clean. While both men were due to be tested randomly two days before the fight, it seems the WWE star hasn't fulfilled his promises.

Going scorched earth on Logan Paul, Dillon Danis recently questioned why his opponent hadn't been tested yet and tweeted:

"How convenient that our random drug testing is two days before the fight, and we still haven’t been tested. Logan is a juice-head scamming cheater. No wonder he sues people, little boy has no b***s."

Expand Tweet

Chael Sonnen on Logan Paul getting VADA-tested for Dillon Danis fight

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on Logan Paul pledging to get VADA-tested before facing Dillon Danis in the squared circle this weekend. 'The American Gangster' believes 'The Maverick' is making a mistake and predicts nothing good to come out of it.

As mentioned, Danis took aim at Paul's physique in the build-up to their fight and accused him of using steroids to look ripped. In response, the YouTuber promised fans that he would undergo voluntary drug testing via the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and prove Danis wrong.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen slammed Paul's decision. He claimed that since VADA wasn't a "real company," it couldn't give the YouTuber any official recognition for testing clean. He said:

"Once you sign this [ contract], the agency that has no power, no funding, and no credibility has the power... If you got something for passing these tests... You get nothing from VADA. So, if you want the credit of being a clean athlete... They're not the ones to give it to you. You're only going to get bad news."

Catch Sonnen's comments below (5:48):