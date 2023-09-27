Rodtang vs. Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 certainly lived up to the hype.

The beloved Thai icons clashed for the very first time on September 22 in a test to establish the No. 1 Muay Thai striker in the world. After three extremely competitive rounds, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon experienced his first loss.

Although he demonstrated sheer violence and grit, the judges scored in favor of the No. 1 ranked contender and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the win.

During the bout, die-hard fans saw a compelling back-and-forth chess match, making it one of the most successful Muay Thai fights in the history of the sport. The passionate crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was overcome with emotion when the verdict was read.

They’re still amazed by the outcome that they’ve taken to Instagram as well to express their emotions. Check out their posts below:

Fan reactions #1

Fan reactions #2

Because Superlek was five pounds overweight, he wasn’t eligible to win the flyweight Muay Thai belt. However, despite this, he’s given Rodtang a lot to think about if there’s to be an immediate rematch.

Superlek was vicious and unrelenting from the start. He found success early with flying elbows and soul-crushing leg kicks with the ultimate purpose of finding the knockout.

Rodtang proved to be just as fast and fierce in these exchanges, drawing blood first by cutting Superlek’s forehead with straight elbows in the first round.

However, it seemed to be Superlek’s night when he dropped Rodtang with an elbow strike of his own in the second round. That knockdown proved to be a pivotal junction for Superlek that earned him massive points on the scorecards.