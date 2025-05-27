Liverpool's 20th title parade turns tense as Darren Till narrowly escapes accident and shares footage

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till has shed light on the horrific accident that took place in Merseyside during Liverpool Football Club's 20th league title-winning parade.

Till showcases a professional MMA record of 18-5-1. He decided to step away from the UFC after suffering five defeats in six fights, with future middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis handing him his final loss in the promotion in 2022. He has since found success in the sport of boxing, picking up wins against Mohammad Mutie, Anthony Taylor, and Darren Stewart.

'The Gorilla' is a massive supporter of his local football team, Liverpool FC, and he decided to join the celebrations as thousands of fans flooded the streets for the parade held on May 26 (Sunday).

Check out Darren Till's post below:

However, to his surprise, the celebrations turned tense as a car plowed into the crowd in the streets, injuring more than 50 people, with 27 people requiring immediate medical attention and two people, including one child, sustaining serious injuries. Till wrote in a now-deleted X post that he narrowly escaped, as he had left the exact spot five minutes before the accident occurred.

Check out the deleted post below:

Darren Till narrowly escapes accident. [Screenshot courtesy: @darrentill2 on X]

The man responsible for the act has now been identified and arrested by the police.

Darren Tills calls out KSI after win against Darren Stewart

Darren Till secured a unanimous decision victory against Darren Stewart in his last fight on May 16th. In the immediate aftermath of the bout, the Scouser issued a call out for YouTube boxing sensation KSI, stating that he is willing to get down to 'The Nightmare's' weight class.

"Where is KSI, the little c*nt? Where is he? Come on, mate, are we going to fight? I can get down to your weight. You can fight, I was there [when] you beat Tommy [Fury], you know [that] you can fight. Because otherwise, you and I are going to have to tag team and punch Logal [Paul] and Jake [Paul], so make your mind up. Look, I respect you and thank you for the opportunity as well."

Check out the video below (0:12):

