“Living up to the name” - MrBeast‘s incredible body transformation stuns fans, Tristan Tate reacts

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were recently freed from house arrest following a highly publicized legal dispute. The former kickboxer and his younger sibling had faced allegations of multiple offenses, such as s*xual assault, human trafficking, and running a criminal operation that exploited vulnerable women.

Tristan Tate, along with numerous other fans, applauded the renowned YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, for his body transformation.

MrBeast recently turned to X (formerly Twitter) to proudly showcase his remarkable physical change:

"Been a little over a year of lifting 🥰"

Tristan wrote:

"This is good for the world."

One fan commented:

"Amazing progress bro! Keep going!"

"This is a real masculine role model"

"Mr. Beast you look strong 💪 keep up the great work."

"Bro’s living up to the name Mr. Beast"

"Bro really became the beast in MrBeast, fair play man"

"Mr beast came actuall beast. keep going 🤌"

"The name mrBEAST makes sense now."

"Motivational to such a large audience 🤩💪"

Tristan Tate supports Target employees who have been dubbed 'racist' for doing their job

Tristan Tate frequently utilizes social media to share strong opinions on a range of subjects, engaging in provocative social commentary.

However, he has now stepped in to support two Target employees who have been labeled as racists by an emerging pop singer known as Baby Storme. She and a flash mob under her direction shot a music video at Target without obtaining the necessary permits to film on the premises, which is private property.

Andrew Tate's younger brother took to X to chastise Baby Storme while applauding the unnamed Target staff:

"These two men are 'Racist'. Why? They tried to stop a group of ratchet wannabe music artists from filming their music video in a local Target. They were on private property without paying because they couldn't afford a location. One tweet and these men will be getting harassed and pestered forever. People will assume they are 'racist' just because the wannabe singer said so."

