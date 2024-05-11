Liz Carmouche reflects on her historic UFC fight against Ronda Rousey - "You actually feel like your hair standing up" (Exclusive)

Liz Carmouche recently reflected on her bout against Ronda Rousey and what it was like to be in the octagon for the first time. It was a historic bout as it was the first-ever female contest in UFC history.

It was a significant bout for women's MMA as Dana White had claimed for years that he didn't foresee women ever fighting in the promotion. Rousey had been promoted to UFC women's bantamweight champion after the promotion absorbed Strikeforce, and so she was making her first official title defense.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the reigning Bellator women's flyweight champion recounted the emotions she felt and what the atmosphere was like when she fought 'Rowdy' in the historic bout. Carmouche said:

"The biggest thing that I take away from that event was just the energy that the whole stadium was filling. It was energetic...palpable, you actually feel like your hair standing up...There is no denying the energy that was present in that venue that night and that's the thing I'll always carry [with] me. Just to feel the excitement about the first-ever inaugural [women's] fight in the UFC, and that's something I'll always carry with me."

What happened when Liz Carmouche fought Ronda Rousey in the main event at UFC 157?

Liz Carmouche was part of a historic milestone when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the women's bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 157.

The event generated plenty of attention as the promotion introduced the women's division with their biggest star in the main event. Although it didn't last very long, Carmouche had an excellent opportunity to finish 'Rowdy'.

'Girl-Rilla' managed to take Rousey's back while they were on their feet and applied a rear-naked choke on the former Olympic judoka. 'Rowdy' didn't panic and managed to shake her off before landing ground strikes and submitting Carmouche with an armbar at 4:49 of the first round.

