Logan Paul claims upcoming boxing clash is the biggest fight of Floyd Mayweather's life

Floyd Mayweather has fought the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao throughout his career. But Logan Paul believes the biggest fight of Floyd Mayweather's life is yet to come.

The YouTube star made a bold statement after facing off with the former pound-for-pound king. During official weigh-ins for the pay-per-view event dubbed "Bragging Rights," Paul said:

"This is not the biggest fight of my life, this is the biggest fight of his life. He's got a lot on the line and everything to lose [while] I will go in there and have a good time."

Floyd Mayweather has officially retired after defeating UFC megastar Conor McGregor in 2017. But the last he fought was during an exhibition match against Tenshin Nasukawa under the RIZIN banner in 2019.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, hasn't tasted success since kickstarting his pro-boxing career. He's had two fights with fellow internet celebrity KSI, once as an amateur and again as a pro. Both times, Paul failed to convince the judges that he had done enough to earn the decision.

Given that Floyd Mayweather has faced a who's who in professional boxing, Logan Paul's suggestion is a bit of a stretch. But that wasn't the most outlandish statement he has made during the weigh-ins.

"The fact that I'm even out here is proof that this sh*t is all a simulation. None of it is real. The aliens are coming to the moon. Just be ready. Tomorrow, I break the f***ing simulation and beat the greatest boxer in the history of the planet," Logan Paul said.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul rules

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will fight in an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. There won't be an official result as the Florida State Boxing Commission announced that there will be no judges for an official decision after the fight. That means the only way to earn a clear-cut victory is by scoring a knockout.

The combatants won't wear headgear and will use 10-ounce gloves. Knockouts and knock downs are legal and the referee can put an end to the contest at any given point of the fight.

Paul will come into the fight with a massive height, reach, and weight advantage but Mayweather isn't concerned.

"I've been here before, so I know what it takes. I fought every different style you can possibly fight. Height don't win fights. Weight don't win fights. Fighting wins fights at the end of the day. And I can fight," Mayweather said.

