  Logan Paul comes clean about "the worst mistake" of his life, brutally slams Dillon Danis for traumatizing partner Nina Agdal 

Logan Paul comes clean about "the worst mistake" of his life, brutally slams Dillon Danis for traumatizing partner Nina Agdal 

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Apr 17, 2025 03:56 GMT
Logan Paul (left) reflects on fighting Dillon Danis (right) and touches on how he traumatized his fiancée [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Logan Paul (left) reflects on fighting Dillon Danis (right) and touches on how 'El Jefe' traumatized his fiancée. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Logan Paul recently reflected on his fight against Dillon Danis. 'The Maverick' revealed his regret about having entertained a fight with the former Bellator star as he constantly ridiculed his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

The heated rivalry between Paul and Danis stemmed from the latter's social media attacks on Agdal. The 31-year-old shared suggestive photos of the Ohio native's fiancée ahead of their boxing match in 2023, prompting the Danish model to eventually sue him.

On the third installment of the reality TV show, Paul American on MAX, the WWE star reflected on the build-up to their fight, and how it had affected his partner:

"I chose him as my dance partner and that ended up being the worst mistake of my life. Because he is a piece of fuc**** vile sh**. If we never talk about him again, he dies. The only people that are giving this dude life, is us. He was able to weaponize those images into forming this narrative that she is this person, who she's not."
Paul continued:

"This guy had no interest in fighting me, a fellow man that he signed up to fight. He just wanted to pick a fight with my girl. It really took a piece of her soul. It really fuc*** with her a lot. I beat the f*** outta the guy [when I fought him]."
Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Dillon Danis claims he retired Logan Paul from boxing

Former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis fought Logan Paul at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Oct. 14, 2023. Throughout the fight, Danis broke out of the constraints of boxing rules, even attempting a takedown on his rival.

However, 'The Maverick' defeated the New Jersey native via DQ before security stepped in, and chaos ensued.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt was then scheduled to fight KSI in the Misfits 21 main event on March 29. However, the Brit suffered from illness and was forced to pull out. On X, Danis claims that he retired Paul and 'The Nightmare' from the sport, and is moving on to Jake Paul:

"I’ve officially retired Logan Paul and KSI from boxing. I said from day one I’d be the one to put an end to all of this. Just one left, Jake Paul."
Check out Dillon Danis' comments below:

Sunil Krishnan

Edited by Anurag Mitra
