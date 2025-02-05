Logan Paul dismisses Conor McGregor beating him in street fight with taunt at Irishman's alleged drug use, fans react: "We all know who wins"

Logan Paul recently took aim at Conor McGregor, downplaying the former UFC champion’s chances in a street fight against him. Speaking on his podcast, Paul discussed his encounter with McGregor at Donald Trump’s inauguration event and did not hold back in his criticism.

“As a person who used to be a big fan of Conor McGregor, like back in the day he pioneered crossover boxing, all of that stuff, I watched it back and I actually felt sad. I was like this is a statement that at one point would have actually made us feel fear and now two YouTubers are laughing at this washed up, cracked out fighter, who’s unhinged and there’s no truth in what he’s saying.”

When Paul’s co-host suggested that McGregor would likely defeat him in a street fight, the WWE star appeared unimpressed. He argued that McGregor’s decline has been dramatic and that he is no longer the dominant force he once was:

“He’s not working anything because he’s not working. He’s not doing anything except drugs. Two YouTubers laughed in his face. He used to be one of the baddest men on the planet. The fall from grace of Conor McGregor is really sad.”

Fans quickly reacted to Paul’s comments. One wrote:

“Logan Paul vs. Conor McGregor ain’t a fair fight, let alone a street fight. We all know who wins.”

Another added:

“Lmao Izzy tapped him imagine what Connor would do”

Fans react to Logan Paul's recent claims. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Chael Sonnen weighs in on Conor McGregor and his chances in the UFC

Chael Sonnen believes the UFC should no longer book Conor McGregor for fights, citing his severe injury as a major concern. The former UFC star discussed McGregor’s future on The Ariel Helwani Show, comparing his leg injury to Chris Weidman’s and questioning whether the Irishman could return at the highest level.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, suffering a broken leg that led to a TKO loss. Since then, he has focused on business ventures and a role in the 'Road House' remake. Although he has been linked to a bout against Michael Chandler, it has yet to materialize.

Sonnen argued that McGregor’s return poses significant risks:

"We're supposed to believe that Conor [McGregor] not only can return from that same [injury as Weidman], he can return better... Conor McGregor is not in a position with anybody under contract at the UFC to protect himself at all times. It's a silly proposition and that is just the truth... If you're talking about any level of responsibility, you can't book him and you definitely can't book him in a five-round fight, that's insane."

