"Logan Paul didn't even get beat up" - Anthony Smith believes Conor McGregor has better chances of beating Floyd Mayweather in potential rematch, Michael Bisping disagrees

Anthony Smith recently stated that he would pay to watch a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. In fact, 'Lionheart' feels that the Irish fighter has a better chance of winning a potential fight than he had in the first contest.

McGregor lost via a 10th-round stoppage when he faced Mayweather in 2017. While Smith agreed that a victory in the original bout would have meant more to the Irishman, he gave McGregor the better chance of winning a potential rematch. 'Lionheart' told Michael Bisping in the Believe You Me podcast:

"I think it would have meant more had he beat him the first time. I think his chances are better the second time."

However, Michael Bisping disagreed with Anthony Smith. 'The Count' stated that conditioning has always been an issue for 'Notorious'. While he gives McGregor due credit for his performance in the first fight, the Englishman notes that the former two-division champion has put on a significant amount of weight since. This might have a negative impact on McGregor's conditioning.

However, 'Lionheart' countered that Mayweather is getting older. He feels that Logan Paul was not outclassed by Mayweather when they fought, so McGregor will be able to do better. The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger added:

"Floyd's getting older. I mean Logan Paul didn't even get beat up. If it's an actual professional fight, they're going to suck Conor down to a weight that's going to be hard to make and that changes my perspective."

Watch Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping talk about Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2:

What's next for Conor McGregor's fighting career?

Conor McGregor has been out of action since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier. He suffered a gruesome leg break in his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond'.

The Irishman is back in training after undergoing rehabilitation. He teased a comeback later this year or early 2023.

However, McGregor is set to star in the remake of the Hollywood classic Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The former two-division UFC champion is expected to feature in a leading role.

Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE bit.ly/3oTMMXE EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark his first acting job in a major studio movie, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action pic #RoadHouse EXCLUSIVE: In what would mark his first acting job in a major studio movie, two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor is set to join Jake Gyllenhaal in Prime Video’s new reimagining of the classic ’80s action pic #RoadHouse | bit.ly/3oTMMXE https://t.co/Dul4aQgTHO

The Irish fighter posted a cryptic tweet regarding his MMA career after the announcement.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work. Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.

Fans will have to wait and see if his latest venture deters him from making a timely comeback to MMA. However, there should be enough options for 'Notorious' in whichever combat sport he chooses for his return.

