"He's too old" - Logan Paul explains why he thinks he can knock out Mike Tyson

The rumor mill has been rife with whispers of a potential fight between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson. Logan Paul, while in conversation with the media, recently opened up about his chances against an aged fighter in Mike Tyson. He opined that he could very well knock the former heavyweight kingpin out.

Logan Paul confidently cited the difference between their ages as the biggest reason behind why he could beat Mike Tyson. He subsequently went on to draw parallels between his potential fight with 'Iron Mike' and his last fight against Floyd Mayweather.

"I'm telling you, I would f***ing beat Mike Tyson. If people would watch that fight, then yeah, I do. He's too old. He's too old. We saw it with Floyd dude. There's no f***ing reason that I should've been able to last, not just last, Floyd's on my highlight reel. There's no reason that should've been possible. He's aged. Father time takes a toll on everyone. And Tyson's what 56? Like what happens? I go in there and knock him out. For what?" exclaimed Logan Paul.

Watch Logan Paul's conversation with the media below:

When Mike Tyson admitted he would be ready to fight either Jake or Logan Paul

Recognizing the 'big-money' nature of the fight, Mike Tyson was only too happy to step into the squared circle to butt heads with one of the Paul brothers. While in conversation with Freddie Gibbs on the Hotboxin' with Mike podcast, Mike Tyson opened up about the possibility of this fight.

“Well, that’s the money fight. Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them. Hell yeah. They would, that would be a lot of money,” he said.

Tyson further revealed that he would prefer to fight Logan Paul after having watched his performance against Floyd Mayweather. Planning a return to the ring in early 2022, Mike Tyson could very well find himself inside the ring against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Catch the entire segment with Mike Tyson and Freddie Gibbs below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't know who to bet on at UFC 268? Watch our bold predictions to unearth a winner!

Edited by Avinash Tewari