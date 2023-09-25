Logan Paul exposes Dillon Danis posting old video but restricts comments; the MMA fighter lashes out

Logan Paul recently took to Twitter to expose Dillon Danis for his contradictory statements.

Paul is set to return to the squared circle for the first time since his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021. 'Maverick' will take on former Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis on October 14 in Manchester, England.

Ahead of the fight. things have become very heated between the two as Dillon Danis has targeted Paul's fiance on social media in an attempt to get into his opponent's head. Danis has continued to post pictures of her in her past relationship.

As such, Danis is being sued by Nina Agdal and has been quite vocal about how he has to pay over $400k in legal fees now. However, it was he who challenged Paul and his fiance to sue him in the first place.

Logan Paul took to Twitter to post a video of Dillon Danis contradicting himself and said:

"Careful what you wish for"

Responding to Paul, Danis lashed out at him for flexing about lawsuits and turning off his replies on Twitter. He said:

"Logan Paul flexing about lawsuits. Such a pu**y move. Turn on your replies, coward."

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Jake Paul steps in to defend his brother's fiance

Dillon Danis' rampant run of trying to exploit Nina Agdal has got a lot of attention on social media. While some believe it's just a way for him to promote the fight, Jake Paul believes it is just a reflection of his own insecurity.

During an appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, Jake Paul had this to say:

“When he tweets about anything other than Nina, no one cares, it doesn’t get good engagement. Yeah, he makes jokes, but it’s largely in part that he’s exploiting Nina and there are so many hurt males out there that can’t get girls and they’re the ones that are like ‘yeah, f*ck girls, f*ck women, I love what Dillon is doing’ and they know they won’t ever get a hot girl. Now they’re finding a way out to unleash their hate through this super hateful, insecure male who is clearly, clearly a very hurt person.”

Check out Jake Paul's full comments about Dillon Danis below [32:30]: