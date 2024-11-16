Logan Paul felt "personally offended" by Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, admits the fight didn't go as he had hoped

Logan Paul has admitted he wished Jake Paul had knocked out Mike Tyson, after the pair went the distance in what turned out to be an uneventful contest.

Last night, 'The Problem Child' and 'Iron Mike' headlined a record-breaking event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Over 70,000 fans purchased tickets to witness the action live, with Netflix also making history by streaming the card, their first-ever live combat sports event.

During the build-up to the fight, both Paul and Tyson had promised a vicious conclusion, and the stakes were made even higher when the boxing veteran slapped Paul across the face at the weigh-ins.

Unfortunately, however, despite a strong opening round by Tyson, the 58-year-old soon showed his age and quickly tired as Paul took control, comfortably outlanding the veteran at range. The 27-year-old then never appeared as though he wanted to find the finish and was instead happy to cruise to the final bell, where he won via unanimous decision.

Following the fight, Logan, who was ringside for the action, was asked his thoughts on the contest. According to the WWE star, he felt "offended" that his brother didn't get the finish, especially after being slapped.

Speaking to Betr, he said:

"I wish [Jake] would have knocked him out for slapping him, but the event is f*cking historical. I'm happy Jake won. I actually think him not obliterating Mike, we got to see the nobility of him still stepping in the ring and Jake got to fight a f*cking legend... I was a little personally offended that he hit Jake and I thought Jake was going to do more than he did."

Mike Tyson wants to face Logan Paul next

Despite suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Jake Paul, it appears as though Mike Tyson isn't done with boxing just yet. In fact, the boxing icon has eyes now set on his opponent's brother, Logan Paul.

During the post-fight interviews, Ariel Helwani asked the 58-year-old what his plans are for the future. Tyson then looked at 'The Maverick', who was standing behind Jake, and said:

"I don't know [what's next]. Maybe his brother."

Helwani then passed the microphone to Logan, who looked as surprised as everybody else by the call out. He wasn't so keen on the idea, however, and issued a firm response. He said:

"Mother f*cker, I'd kill you, Mike!"

