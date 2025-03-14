Logan Paul gets brutally honest about what's holding up Jake Paul vs. KSI boxing clash: "He's kind of like above the influencer boxing"

Logan Paul recently came clean on a few reasons obstructing his brother Jake Paul's fight against KSI. Despite Logan's efforts, the Jake vs. KSI fight has been through multiple cancellations to date.

Ad

Logan has also locked horns with KSI twice inside the boxing ring. Their first fight took place in August 2018 and ended in a majority draw. However, 'The Maverick' endured a split-decision loss against the British YouTuber-boxer in the rematch. Several videos on the web showcased Jake breaking down in tears backstage after his elder brother's loss.

Since then, negotiations related to the coveted Jake vs. KSI encounter have fallen flat several times. A recent X update from @IfnBoxing showcased Logan echoing Jake's stance on IMPAULSIVE, as he mentioned that the weight class still stands as a hard-to-negotiate factor related to the fight.

Ad

Trending

However, the former WWE United States champion also mentioned that Jake was more eager to take on regular boxers instead of social media influencer-boxers like KSI:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m trying so hard [to make the Jake vs. KSI fight], but there’s a weight problem at the moment. Jake’s technically the fat guy… [Also] he genuinely believes that he’s above influencer boxing, and he, like you, classifies KSI still in influencer boxing."

Ad

Check out Logan Paul's comments on the potential Jake Paul vs. KSI boxing match:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Logan Paul has also been challenged to a wrestling showdown by an influencer

The combat sports community has often witnessed noteworthy celebrities making appearances at the WWE. Several renowned online personas like IShowSpeed have also graced the platform in the recent past. Meanwhile, Logan Paul was also challenged by an online celebrity to a wrestling match in the WWE.

Ad

The aforementioned X update from @IfnBoxing showcased a section of Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast where he hosted the 5.3 million subscriber-boasting British YouTuber, Joe Weller. It was none other than Weller who teased a match against Paul at Wrestlemania, saying:

"I love wrestling man, I’d love to be in your [Logan’s] position. I’m definitely not as popping as you are right now – there’s Speed, Kai Cenat and you in WWE out of the influencer world. Logan Paul vs. Joe Weller at WrestleMania, it’s happening. I’ll see you in the ring, I’m cashing in the Money in the Bank". [H/T RSN]

Ad

Check out Joe Weller's comments below (1:04:08):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.