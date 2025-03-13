Major name teases WWE debut to face Logan Paul at WrestleMania: "It's happening"

Logan Paul has seamlessly transitioned from celebrity to WWE Superstar. Another major name wants to do the same, and he has even teased a WrestleMania clash against The Maverick.

Joe Weller is a British YouTuber with over 5.3 million subscribers. He has competed inside the squared circle before, albeit a boxing one, against KSI in 2018. Weller was in the news recently after Logan Paul suplexed him during the 2025 Sidemen charity football match at Wembley Stadium.

During his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Joe Weller mentioned that he loves pro wrestling and wants to be in Logan Paul's position someday. He also teased a blockbuster match against the former United States Champion at WrestleMania, claiming he'll cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

"I love wrestling man, I’d love to be in your (Logan Paul’s) position. I’m definitely not as popping as you are right now – there’s Speed, Kai Cenat and you in WWE out of the influencer world. Logan Paul vs. Joe Weller at WrestleMania, it’s happening. I’ll see you in the ring, I’m cashing in the Money in the Bank," said Joe Weller. (H/T RSN)

Joe Weller reveals why Triple H kicked him out during WWE WrestleMania season

On the same edition of IMPAULSIVE, Weller revealed that Paul Heyman once invited him to a WWE hotel before WrestleMania.

However, Triple H allegedly kicked him out of the hotel because the Stamford-based promotion wasn't open-minded about collaborating with YouTubers at the time.

“I went to a WrestleMania, Paul Heyman was like, ‘I loved your video,’ that swimming pool one, he was like, ‘Come along, let’s make another one, and I’ll get you in at WrestleMania, you can stay in the WWE hotel.’ F**king Triple H kicked me out. He was like, ‘Who’s this f***ing YouTuber? Get out of here.' They were so not open to the YouTube stuff back then. I think he was still wrestling, but it was very much like, ‘Who the f**k’s this YouTuber?’ there was no embracing of it back at that point."

It will be interesting to see if The Game brings in Joe Weller to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the future, and if fans get to see a Weller vs. Logan Paul match at The Show of Shows.

