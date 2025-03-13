Triple H threw top name out of WrestleMania hotel; Brock Lesnar sent star a message with Paul Heyman

Triple H once threw a star out of WrestleMania. However, Brock Lesnar sent him a message with Paul Heyman after that.

Recently, YouTube star Joe Weller appeared on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul. He discussed how WWE had changed its attitude toward YouTubers and streamers.

He shared that Triple H had thrown him out of a WrestleMania hotel in the past when he'd shown up after being invited by Paul Heyman. He said that Triple H was the one to throw him out, and there was no embracing of different platforms back then.

“I went to a WrestleMania, Paul Heyman was like, ‘I loved your video,’ that swimming pool one, he was like, ‘Come along, let’s make another one, and I’ll get you in at WrestleMania, you can stay in the WWE hotel.’ F**king Triple H kicked me out. He was like, ‘Who’s this f***ing YouTuber? Get out of here.' They were so not open to the YouTube stuff back then. I think he was still wrestling, but it was very much like, ‘Who the f**k’s this YouTuber?’ there was no embracing of it back at that point."

He revealed that Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman had sent him a message. Even though the YouTuber was thrown up, they made a video with him in which Lesnar insulted him.

"But Paul Heyman got it, and we made a video, we made Brock Lesnar say, ‘F*** you Joe,’ and it was sick." [H/T WrestleTalk]

He said that the situation would have been very different if the current WWE outlook had existed five years ago.

Brock Lesnar is not back in WWE right now, but Triple H has said he can return

Lesnar may not be in WWE now and is surrounded by controversy with the Janel Grant lawsuit, but Triple H has said that he may still return.

“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that, Brock does his own thing, so he’s up in Canada I’m sure watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation," said Triple H.

He is still listed in the WWE roster at this time.

