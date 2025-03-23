Logan Paul gives four-word reaction to brother Jake Paul's engagement with longtime girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. The YouTuber-turned-boxer shared the news on social media, posting photos of himself proposing and Leerdam showing off her engagement ring.

The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt caption:

"We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together."

Check out the post below:

Logan Paul, Jake’s older brother, reacted with a four-word response. Reposting Jake’s Instagram post, Logan wrote:

"Lil bro got engaged!!!"

Check out Logan Paul's response below:

Logan Paul reacts to his brother's engagement news. [Screenshot courtesy: @loganpaul via Instagram]

The younger Paul has made a name for himself in professional boxing, winning 11 of his 12 fights. His most recent bout was against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, which he won by unanimous decision. The fight streamed on Netflix, reportedly earned him $40 million.

Leerdam is a decorated speed skater from the Netherlands. She won silver in the 1000-meter event at the 2022 Winter Olympics and holds six gold medals from the European Championships. The couple has been public about their relationship since early 2023, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Joe Rogan questions Jake Paul’s callout of Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul has set his sights on a future showdown with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t convinced the YouTuber-turned-boxer is ready. Speaking on the JRE Fight Companion podcast, Rogan speculated that Paul’s timeline suggests he knows he needs more time to prepare:

"Jake wants to fight Anthony Joshua now? So he wants to fight Anthony Joshua in 2026...Well, like, what about fight him now? He's [Paul] like, 'No, I want to wait till 2026.' [I think he] put on all the steroids."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Jake Paul below:

Paul has struggled to secure a big-name boxing opponent. Talks of a fight with Canelo Alvarez fell apart, with Paul alleging that Turki Alalshikh pressured Alvarez to withdraw. He also attempted to book a bout with Gervonta Davis, but that plan was derailed after Davis' controversial draw with Lamont Roach.

While Paul has defeated MMA stars like Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz, stepping in against Joshua would be a massive challenge. Whether Paul follows through with his callout or not remains to be seen.

