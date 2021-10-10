Logan Paul gives his prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3

Logan Paul is confident Tyson Fury will put an end to his rivalry with Deontay Wilder by knocking him out in their trilogy fight. The heavyweight duo are set to collide for the third time later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Taking to Twitter to reveal his pick, Paul predicted his countryman Wilder will get knocked out by Fury.

"Even though our brothers are going to war, I gotta go with the gypsy king. Tyson Fury by KO."

Logan Paul @LoganPaul even though our brothers are going to war, I gotta go with the gypsy king.. Tyson Fury by KO, boosted +170 right now on the @BSSportsbook ⬇️ barstoolsportsbook.com/bets?_p=AqWgAJ… even though our brothers are going to war, I gotta go with the gypsy king.. Tyson Fury by KO, boosted +170 right now on the @BSSportsbook ⬇️barstoolsportsbook.com/bets?_p=AqWgAJ… https://t.co/Rf9ELNIjhn

Fury and Wilder were at their heaviest when they stepped on the weighing scale yesterday. While the Englishman came in at 277 pounds, Wilder weighed 238 pounds.

Questioning Wilder's ability to carry his weight, Fury called his American rival a "natural small man." 'The Gypsy King' will step into the squared circle with a 39-pound advantage over Wilder.

The two boxing superstars traded blows for the first time in December 2018. The fight was ruled a split decision draw, which helped Wilder retain his WBC heavyweight title.

After almost 15 months, they competed in a rematch. That time around, Fury earned a lopsided win. He finished Wilder via TKO in the seventh round.

Tyson Fury praises Jake and Logan Paul for popularizing boxing

Although Tommy, Tyson Fury's half-brother, has had heated exchanges with Jake Paul, 'The Gypsy King' didn't shy away from giving the YouTube superstar and his brother Logan a fair share of credit. Tommy Fury is rumored to be Jake Paul's next opponent. 'The Problem Child' recently offered the younger Fury brother $1 million to fight him.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury Tommy “Fury” has denied 2 abundant offers from my team.Timmy “Fury”…. this is your last offer… $1 million, 8 rounds. 4x more than you have ever made.Either step up and fight OR accept that you and your Dad don’t believe in you @tommytntfury.

According to Tyson Fury, the Paul brothers and other internet celebrities have done a commendable job in bringing attention to the sport of boxing. Speaking to iFL TV. 'The Gypsy King' said:

"A lot of people say all this YouTube stuff is crap and they don't want to see all these people in boxing, but I'm the heavyweight champion and the best fight that has ever lived and I like to see these YouTubers fight. I like to see it because it brings millions more eyes to the sport where I'm the master at... The more eyes to boxing, the better and it makes it better for the young fighters coming through."

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard