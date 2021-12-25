"I think it's the beginning of the end" - When Logan Paul admitted that his finances were going 'downhill'

Logan Paul has made quite a name for himself over the years. Being one of the biggest social media stars on the planet, Paul has made a ton of money in the process.

However, in 2019, Logan Paul claimed that his fiances were going downhill. Moreover, he feared that it might be 'the beginning of the end'. 'The Maverick' sat down for an interview with Fox Business in 2019 where he talked about how his finances were not in the best place.

Logan Paul revealed that his expenses surpassed his income at the time, Paul said:

"I will say that my expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever. I just sat with my financial manager he told me that. Like I'm definitely going downhill from here. I'm terrified, I think it's the beginning of the end."

Watch Logan Paul's full interview with Fox Business below:

While Logan Paul seemed scared of what was ahead for him, things did not go downhill for him. Since the interview, Paul's income has notably increased, thanks to his second fight with KSI and exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Moreover, 'The Maverick' has also invested in different areas, be it Pokemon cards, cryptocurrency, his own NFT projects or different businesses.

How much did Logan Paul spend on Pokemon cards recently?

Just like any other space Logan Paul has entered since the start of his career, he has disrupted the Pokemon card market since making his first purchase. His love for Pokemon cards has only gone on to increase over time and recently 'The Maverick' made his biggest purchase.

Logan Paul dropped $3.5 million on 11 first-edition base set Pokemon boxes. Yes, that's $3.5 million on Pokemon cards. Paul took to Instagram to reveal his prized purchase to the world and wrote:

"A $3,500,000 box. Just purchased the only known sealed & authenticated case of 1st Edition Pokémon Boxes in the world!!"

Take a look at his post below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar