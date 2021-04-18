Logan Paul hails Ben Askren as a genius for convincing the world he could beat Jake Paul

Logan Paul has billed Ben Askren as a genius for convincing everyone that the former UFC fighter would be able to beat Jake Paul. Taking to Twitter, Logan reflected on Askren's antics in the lead-up to the fight, claiming that the latter definitely won, despite losing inside the ring to his younger brother.

In the aftermath of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren, Logan took to social media to reveal that he initially doubted Funky for calling himself a genius when he appeared on the Impaulsive podcast.

However, after Askren convinced the world that he had a chance against Jake and collected a massive payday for his pro-Boxing debut, Logan believes he definitely won.

Here is what Logan Paul wrote for Ben Askren after his loss to Jake Paul:

ben askren came on my podcast and said he was a genius. at first i doubted him. but after convincing the world he had a chance of beating jake, exploding on social media, and collecting a massive bag, even though he lost... that man WON. GENIUS @Benaskren — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 18, 2021

At the Triller Fight Club event, Jake Paul defeated Ben Askren via first-round TKO. Paul knocked down the former UFC fighter almost at the very first chance he got. Within a matter of moments, the referee decided to call the fight in favor of the YouTuber-turned pro-Boxer.

After the fight, Logan Paul joined his younger brother in the ring to celebrate his emphatic victory over the former ONE Championship and Bellator champion. Logan, who is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in the near future, also sent a message to the undefeated boxer after Jake's win over Askren.

Logan Paul has the opportunity to secure his first win as a Pro Boxer

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was scheduled to take place earlier in the year but was eventually postponed to a later date. The new date for the Paul vs Mayweather bout is yet to be revealed. However, the fight is expected to take place within the next few months.

Having competed only twice inside the boxing ring, Logan Paul will have his hardest challenge yet in the fight against Mayweather. With one draw and one loss against fellow YouTuber KSI, the older Paul brother will aim to make history by being the first fighter to beat Mayweather.