"A dweeb in a hot guy's body" - Logan Paul takes a shot at Tommy Fury; addresses TNT's ongoing feud with Jake Paul

Logan Paul has aimed a hilarious jibe at boxer Tommy Fury on the latest episode of his podcast, calling 'TNT' a "dweeb in a hot guy's body."

"I think Tommy Fury's a bit of a dunce if you will. He's kind of like a f***ing dweeb in a hot guy's body. He's so good looking though," Logan Paul said.

Logan Paul weighed in on Tommy Fury's ongoing feud with his brother Jake. According to Logan, Fury should accept Jake's offer to fight him for a million-dollar paycheck. Fury rejected the offer and has asked Paul and his team to come up with a better contract for the fight.

'The Maverick' doesn't think Fury will manage to secure a big payday without fighting Jake since he's not that big of a name in the world of combat sports.

He believes Fury should accept the offer and fight Jake Paul because 'The Problem Child' might not wait around for him until later. Logan Paul further claimed he didn't rate Fury highly as a boxer and claimed that he's just a good-looking cousin of the world's best heavyweight boxer.

Check out Logan Paul's take on Tommy Fury below:

Tommy Fury's father wants him to fight Jake Paul but for the right kind of money

BoxingScene.com @boxingscene Tommy Fury: I Saw Fear in The Eyes of Jake Paul dlvr.it/S8hjsV Tommy Fury: I Saw Fear in The Eyes of Jake Paul dlvr.it/S8hjsV https://t.co/O010skTGrg

John Fury admits that he'd like to see his son fight Jake Paul down the line but wants more than a $1 million paycheck for the fight. Fury claimed that his son is a more prominent name than Tyron Woodley, Paul's last opponent. Since Woodley reportedly earned more than a million dollars, Fury wants his son to get paid the same or more to fight Jake.

"I want him to fight Jake but I he’s got to be paid properly because with one million you’re not getting that are you? It breaks down to nearly nothing. He’s not a baggage handler. Pay him proper and you’ll get the fight. And they can afford it. If you can get Tyron Woodley the purse you got, my son is a bigger name than Tyron Woodley so pay him what it’s worth and it’ll be on like Donkey Kong,” John Fury said to talkSPORT.com.

The Sun - Boxing @SunBoxing Jake Paul’s advisor says Tommy Fury isn’t ‘focussed on boxing’ as much as YouTuber and slams ‘comical’ snub to $1m deal thesun.co.uk/sport/16231502… Jake Paul’s advisor says Tommy Fury isn’t ‘focussed on boxing’ as much as YouTuber and slams ‘comical’ snub to $1m deal thesun.co.uk/sport/16231502…

