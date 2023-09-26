Logan Paul losing more than $600k in NFT crash brings Dillon Danis "joy"

Logan Paul has lost more than $600k in an NFT crash, and it seems like Dillon Danis is quite pleased with it.

'Maverick' is known to be a big collector of NFTs, or at least he was before the market crashed. It is worth noting that nearly all NFTs in the market that were being sold at astounding amounts are almost worthless at this point.

The same happened with Logan Paul's Azuki's Bumblebee NFT. The social media sensation paid over $600k for it in 2021 and it is worth just $10 now. While Paul has suffered a massive loss over this NFT, it has presented his upcoming opponent Dillon Danis with the perfect opportunity to roast him.

Danis took to Twitter and posted a picture of the news and said:

"This sparks joy"

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to enter the squared circle on October 14. It is worth noting that both Paul and Danis haven't competed in a while. While 'Maverick' was last seen in action in June 2021 against Floyd Mayweather, 'El Jefe' on the flipside last competed in 2019.

Logan Paul slams Dillon Danis for constant attacks on his fiance Nina Agdal

The rivalry between Paul and Danis has become very personal. In the build-up to their highly anticipated bout in Manchester Arena, the former Bellator MMA star has launched a social media tirade against his opponent's fiance Nina Agdal.

Dillon Danis has repeatedly posted pictures of Nina Agdal with other men and in some instances, the pictures have even been photoshopped to demean her. Reacting to the same, Logan Paul slammed Danis for his actions.

During a video posted on the DAZN Boxing channel, Paul had this to say:

"He wants to be me so badly. He's photoshopping pictures of my fiancee with him because he reeks of jealousy. But, I don't feel like giving this sc*mbag a platform, especially my platform. I even regret putting him in this position to fight me because he is getting so much attention and he doesn't deserve any of it because he's a piece of s**t. So yeah, I'll never have him on Impaulsive."

Check out the clip here (2:14 for Paul's comments):