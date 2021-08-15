Logan Paul makes a bold prediction on the outcome of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley pay-per-view is inching closer and the hype that surrounds the scrap is only growing. While a number of fans reckon Tyron Woodley will put the YouTuber-turned-boxer in his place, Logan Paul thinks otherwise.

Betting in favor of a first-round knockout for Jake Paul, Logan Paul believes Tyron Woodley is going to get routed:

"I think he's gonna knock out Tyron Woodley in Round 1. Like Round 1 fight, Jake Paul to the moon," declared Logan Paul. To which Jake Paul said, "I think so too!"

Many critics are counting on Woodley to put an end to the YouTuber-turned-boxer phenomenon. Purists of the sport are looking to the former UFC welterweight champion to bring Jake Paul's journey in the squared circle to an end.

Jake Paul warns Tyron Woodley not to get cocky

Tyron Woodley will go into his fight against Jake Paul as a relative novice in boxing. As a former UFC champion, it is only natural for Woodley to be cocksure of himself. However, in a previous interview, Jake Paul opened up about the upcoming fight and warned Woodley against being too overconfident:

“I’ve seen the little clips of him and Floyd training. Floyd’s telling him the same thing, you know, like, ‘Just go out there and fight, he’s not a real fighter. He’s never been in there with a real fighter.’ Them underestimating me will be the biggest mistake and he will be exposed for that,” said Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has proved time and again that he carries some serious knockout power. Woodley is heading into a fight against the boxer who dispatched a former MMA kingpin in Ben Askren within the first two minutes of the first round. So it would behoove Tyron Woodley to exercise a certain degree of caution before he finds himself in a precarious position inside the squared circle.

